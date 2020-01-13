Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks drop to over 8-month low

Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped to their lowest in more than eight months on Monday, hurt by weakness in the aviation sector and lackluster seasonal demand for the closely-related kerosene.

Winter in the Northern hemisphere typically brings peak demand for kerosene, which belongs to the same grade of oil products as jet fuel and is widely used for heating in Japan. But warmer-than-usual winter temperatures have kept a lid on the usual demand surge so far this year.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $12.51 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, their lowest since April 30 last year. They were at $12.79 per barrel on Friday.

Cracks for the aviation fuel, which also determines the profitability of kerosene, have dropped 14% over the last two weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Traders were concerned the kerosene market would likely not see a demand surge due to the ongoing mild winter, while weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed temperatures in Tokyo would remain mostly above normal for the next couple of weeks.

Jet fuel traders, however, expect the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays in January would help support aviation demand to an extent.

Meanwhile, recent positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks alongside signs of improving business confidence could provide an uptick in aviation travel demand, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in statement last week.

Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped to a premium of 16 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 15 cents a barrel on Friday.

The January/February time spread for jet fuel also returned to a narrow backwardation on Monday to trade at a premium of 15 cents a barrel, compared with a discount of 6 cents per barrel on Friday.

In backwardation the front-month contract is more expensive than subsequent months, which makes it uneconomical to store the product and results in a drawdown in inventories. It is usually seen as a sign that prices are likely to head higher in future months.

Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to 43 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Monday, up from 37 cents a barrel on Friday.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore fell 26 cents to $13.72 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices held steady on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, with investors shifting their focus to this week’s scheduled signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, which could boost economic growth and demand.

– State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it had exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion.

ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.98 -0.67 -0.87 76.65 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.06 -0.02 0.98 -2.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.66 -0.64 -0.83 77.30 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.38 0.01 -0.72 -1.39 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.94 -0.65 -0.83 78.59 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.47 -0.59 -0.75 79.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.43 0.06 16.22 0.37 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.91 -0.20 -0.26 77.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.16 0.31 -206.67 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)