Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain as flight schedules improve

Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Tuesday, supported by an improvement in flight schedules primarily on domestic routes and steady air freight demand.

Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose for a second consecutive session to $2.30 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up 64 cents from a day earlier.

The jet cracks averaged $2.01 a barrel over Dubal crude in June, after averaging at a discount of $1.08 a barrel in May, the month the refining margins saw the worst impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

“Globally, the number of scheduled flights is now exactly half of where it was a year ago, reflecting a continued improvement in airline schedules,” aviation data firm OAG said in a statement.

Scheduled flights in India were down 61.7% in the week to July 27, versus the same period a year ago. This compares with a year-over-year drop of 69% for the month of June.

Japan’s scheduled flights in the week to Monday were 32% lower than the corresponding year-ago period. This compares with a decline of 45% last month.

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an “all you can fly” pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive the coronavirus-ravaged air travel market.

At least eight of China’s dozens of airlines have introduced similar deals since June, and industry watchers say the packages have been a shot in the arm in a country where daily flights last month recovered to 80% of pre-coronavirus levels.

Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 29 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 30-cent discount on Monday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

– Vietnam has suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days after at least 14 cases of the novel coronavirus had been detected in the city, the government said on Tuesday.

– Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as hopes for additional U.S. measures to stimulate the economy countered a demand outlook dampened by rising of coronavirus cases across the globe.

ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 49.00 0.43 0.89 48.57 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.93 0.01 -1.06 -0.94 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 49.64 0.43 0.87 49.21 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.29 0.01 -3.33 -0.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 50.15 0.43 0.86 49.72 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.22 0.01 4.76 0.21 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 50.19 0.37 0.74 49.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.27 -0.05 -15.63 0.32 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 45.03 0.86 1.95 44.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.29 0.01 -3.33 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF

Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)