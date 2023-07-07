Asia Distillates-Market closes the week on quiet note amid buy-sell gap

Asia’s middle distillates markets closed the week on a quiet note as a persistent buy-sell gap and lack of deals remained evident in the open market trading sessions.

Spot premiums for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil rose for a second consecutive week to 85 cents a barrel, but were still trading below $1 a barrel as buyers remained cautious against a backdrop of slightly bearish August supply outlooks in the near term.

Sellers for August parcels remained by the sidelines, as market participants expect tenders to be out only a week later.

One regional buyer in Vietnam sought for mini-term arrivals for August to October delivery for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil.

Refining margins GO10SGCKMc1 for the fuel were almost steady week on week – less than 2% up from a week earlier – because of this lack of market activity and overall range-bound trades within the ICE gasoil futures market.

Seller margins for jet fuel cargoes from Asia to northwest Europe and some parts of the United States remained open, but trading activity remained thin – baffling some participants.

Jet fuel refining margins JETSGCKMc1 posted slight gains of around 2% week on week, but fundamentals were overall steady as regional demand for spot lots stayed tepid.

Regrade JETREG10SGMc1 likewise was almost steady week on week at a discount of around $1.45 a barrel.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

– No gasoil or jet fuel deal.

INVENTORIES

– Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell 2.5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. Gasoil stocks were at their lowest since December.

– U.S. crude stocks drew more than expected on strong refining demand, while gasoline inventories posted a large draw after an increase in driving last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

NEWS

– Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track for their second straight weekly gain, as resilient demand resulted in a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. oil stocks, offsetting fears of higher U.S. interest rates.

– China’s coal inventories are so bloated and coal prices so depressed that some of the country’s miners have cut production and called for a halt to imports, despite a scorching heatwave stoking power demand for cooling.

– Russia’s energy exports to the Asia Pacific region now account for almost half of its total energy exports, exceeding a target to increase them to a third, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing the country’s Accounting Chamber.

– Oil markets in Asia are bracing for further growth in exports from Kuwait’s newest Al Zour refinery as the complex started up its third and final crude distillation unit (CDU) this week, with trade sources saying the full impact was likely to be felt later in the third quarter as it ramps up operation.

– Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has raised the prices for most its crude oil to Asian customers in August for a second month, after its announcement of prolonging an extra output cut on top of a broader OPEC+ deal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)