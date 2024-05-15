Asia Distillates-Markets little changed; more spot cargoes offered by SK Energy

Asia’s middle distillates markets were little changed ahead of a rollover in assessment months, with expectations of more June discussions to emerge in the next few days as northeast Asian refiners continue their sale activities.

Spot discussions for June cargoes remained in discounts of slightly more than $1 a barrel, almost steady from May, which some traders take as a sign that the market is stabilising in the near-term barring any further demand-supply fluctuations.

South Korea’s SK Energy offered four more spot cargoes in the market loading throughout June, sources said towards the end of the trading session.

Refining margins GO10SGCKMc1 closed the trading session almost at $14.50 a barrel, little changed.

Cash differentials GO10-SIN-DIF declined slightly to around 13 cents a barrel, reflecting the wider contango price structure in the paper markets, but deals continued to be scant for the third straight session.

Traders were on the fence about near-term jet fuel demand-supply fundamentals, though they were cautious not to be bullish given ample supplies are expected for June.

Some confusion on the market remained given the persistently narrow regrade spread at around $1.50 a barrel discounts, with some trade sources saying it could be due to better outlooks for jet fuel demand during the summer

Regrade JETREG10SGMc1 was little changed session-on-session at discounts of around $1.45 a barrel.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

– One 500ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel deal.

INVENTORIES

– U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week while distillate stocks rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

– Middle distillates stocks held at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fell for the fifth straight week to nearly a two-month low for the week ended May 13, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

REFINERY NEWS REF/OUT

– U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil has finished annual maintenance work at the 250,000-barrel-per-day Joliet refinery in Illinois and is in the process of restarting operations, industry sources said on Tuesday.

NEWS

– Jincheng Petrochemical，a newly restructured independent refiner controlled by the Liaoning provincial government in northeastern China, is seeking crude oil import quotas for its three plants, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

– The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth on Wednesday, further expanding the chasm between it and oil producer group OPEC regarding the outlook for global oil demand this year.

– Iraq signed an agreement with China’s Hualu Engineering on Wednesday to develop the 300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Al-Faw refinery project, state news agency INA reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Devika Syamnath)