Asia Distillates-Markets slip despite subdued paper trading; May selling interest remains upbeat

Asia’s middle distillates trading activity remained slightly subdued, though the futures market weakened further and more sellers did emerge on a May spot basis.

More May offers emerged via sale tenders from at least two major refiners in northeast Asia, with China oil majors also heard to be in the mix of sellers.

Deals, however, remained in the discounted range, likewise for April spot cargoes, given the lack of demand outlets regionally for now.

Several China majors are in the process of confirming their May-loading export plans, of which volumes will be clearer by the end of the week or early next, two sources said.

Refining margins for the fuel closed the trading session at slightly below $17 a barrel, down from the previous session.

Cash differentials for 10ppm sulphur gasoil were little changed despite the May spot offers in the market given some prompt May buying interest in the open trading market.

Jet fuel refining margins

Likewise gasoil, some China majors also kickstarted their activity for May shipment cargoes in line with earlier expectations. More are likely to start offering soon, but export volumes may decline month on month if export quota availability turns tight, one source said.

Regrade kept mostly stable at a discount of around $1.40 per barrel.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

– No deals for both fuels.

INVENTORIES

– U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week while gasoline and distillates stockpiles fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

– Middle distillates stocks dipped slightly at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone to 3.842 million barrels for the week ended April 15, according to industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

REFINERY NEWS REF/OUT

– Motiva Enterprises’ 626,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, the nation’s largest, was back to full production rates following an April 10 power interruption, people familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

– Valero Energy Corp. shut the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul, people familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

NEWS

– The Biden administration has signaled that it could reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela on Thursday in response to what U.S. officials see as President Nicolas Maduro’s failure to meet his commitments for free and fair elections this year.

– U.S. President Joe Biden will do what he can to ensure affordable gasoline prices, White House senior adviser John Podesta said at an industry conference on Tuesday, when asked about future releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

– The trading arm for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has snapped up several June-loading cargoes of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude in the spot market, tightening Middle East supply, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)