Asia-Europe Market: India Pakistan Express (IPE) Service Update
Following up on our previous advisory dated 27 July 2018, please be informed that APL will be removing Dunkerque call from its port rotation on the India Pakistan Express (IPE) service due to delays experienced at Felixstowe. Details are as follows:
IPE Port Rotation
Port Qasim – Nhava Sheva – Hazira – Mundra – King Abdullah Port – Southampton – Rotterdam – Antwerp Dunkerque – London Gateway – Le Havre – King Abdullah Port – Djibouti
Effective Voyage
CSAV Tyndall 217 ETA Southampton, 15 September 2018
Source: APL