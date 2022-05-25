Asia expansion for MYCRANE as franchisee invests in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia

MYCRANE, the Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction sector, is to roll out the world’s first online crane rental platform in three key Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, following the signing of a franchise agreement covering Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

MYCRANE’s best-known tool is its free-to-use crane rental service, which allows users to save valuable time and money by entering details of their lifting requirements on a carefully-designed web portal. Registered crane rental companies then respond with their commercial offer, allowing users to select the most attractive proposal and award the job directly on MYCRANE’s website.

The platform also offers a suite of other services including support for engineering, a free-to-use Selector tool, which enables users to identify the right crane for their lift, and a Marketplace where equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts, auxiliaries and industry vacancies can be posted.

The franchise for Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia has been taken by Singapore-based Allan Taylor, an experienced executive who was previously employed at Mammoet and has extensive experience in the petroleum industry.

MYCRANE CEO and founder Andrei Geikalo, himself a former commercial director at Mammoet, said: “We are delighted to welcome Allan at a time of great opportunity for those serving the thriving cranes and construction industry in Asia. APAC is often seen as an exciting region for business development – and with good reason.”

APAC countries are expected to generate considerable activity for crane operators in the coming years. The construction industry in Indonesia, for example, is likely to record growth of 7.2% in real terms in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic output levels, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. It also noted that the Indonesian government has allocated $27.1bn for infrastructure development including six new airports, 6,624km of railway and 205km of new road.

Allan Taylor said: “I am looking forward to helping equipment suppliers in the three countries to increase the utilisation of their fleets, while also working with contractors to help them save time and money on the crane procurement process. I can’t wait to get started with MYCRANE and welcome local crane suppliers and contractors to get in touch to learn more about the benefits.”

Geikalo added: “As the world rebuilds following protracted pandemic disruption, countries in APAC are expected to continue their ambitious infrastructure plans in the coming years. MYCRANE will be well-placed to serve the local cranes and construction industries when we shortly begin operations in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

“In the meantime we continue to explore ways to roll out our services in other key Asian markets such as China, Malaysia and Vietnam.”

MYCRANE operates on a franchise basis and enquires are welcomed from entrepreneurs who may be interested in operating the platform in their home countries. Franchise holders are responsible for recruiting crane rental providers to the platform and marketing the service to customers. They earn a commission when projects are awarded using MYCRANE.

