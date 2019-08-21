Once again, CMA CGM Group will take part from September 4th to 6th, 2019 in the Asia Fruit Logistica 2019 in Hong Kong. This trade show is the only annual international trade exhibition for fresh fruit and vegetable marketing in Asia which focuses exclusively on the fresh produce sector and related value chain for the whole Asian region.

As the owner of the 2nd largest refrigerated container fleet in the world, CMA CGM will present its wide range of reefer solutions and all the solutions and innovations for the transport of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as its novelties in terms of maritime lines and end-to-end services.



Source: CMA CGM