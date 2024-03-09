Asia Fuel Oil-180-cst HSFO discount widens, ARA stocks rise

Asia’s spot cash differential for 180-cst grade of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) fell deeper in discounts on Friday after European stocks rose by about 10% this week.

Cash differential for the product fell by about $1 to minus $3.27 per ton, while cash differential for the 380-cst grade and very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) were steady.

Total fuel oil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) commercial hub rose to the highest level since April 2021 at 1.64 million tons in the week to March 7, data from Insights Global showed.

Weak bunkering demand and poor economics for long-haul exports out of Europe saw fuel oil stockpiles rise on the week, Insights Global’s Lars van Wageningen said.

OTHER NEWS

– Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant CNOOC Ltd has discovered a new reserve in the South China Sea containing over 100 million tons of oil equivalent proved in-place, the company said in a statement on Friday.

– The global oil market is relatively well supplied with demand growth slowing, while supply is increasing from the Americas, the head of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) oil markets and industry division told Reuters on Thursday.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)