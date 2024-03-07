Asia Fuel Oil-Benchmark treks lower as market eyes higher March supplies

Asia’s spot benchmark for fuel oil softened further on Wednesday as more supplies are expected to flood the region in March, market sources said.

Spot cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO extended a slide to $1 a metric ton, with trades emerging at weaker prices. Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) remained in discounts.

Total supplies to Asia, including low-sulphur and high-sulphur grades, are expected to breach 6 million tons in March, higher from about 5 million tons in February, Reuters calculations based on LSEG ship-tracking data showed Wednesday.

Some arbitrage cargoes also spilled into March for arrival due to shipping delays caused by Red Sea events, sources added.

Lukewarm marine fuel demand has also been weighing on the spot market, said sources, with bunker premiums trending lower since February.

LOWER DAR EXPORTS

Refining margins for VLSFO have received some support as the market eyed lower Sudanese Dar crude exports in February and March, which are typically used in VLSFO blending or production.

However, market sources said the impact on the Asian market is limited as these barrels can be replaced by other alternative blending crudes.

Front-month cracks for VLSFO hit a month’s high by the end of February but have eased off, closing at premiums of about $14 a barrel at Wednesday’s Asia close.

BUNKER UPDATES

French shipping giant CMA CGM has entered an agreement with retail major Nike for a biofuel bunkering deal, CMA CGM said in a statement this week.

Under the agreement, Nike will use sustainable biofuel for transporting 36% of their volumes with CMA CGM from July 2023 to May 2024, the company said.

INVENTORY DATA

– Fujairah inventories FUJHD04 dipped 7.3% to 8.97 million barrels (1.41 million tons) in the week to March 4, FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as signs of supply tightness amid output cuts by major producers overrode demand growth concerns in China and the U.S.

– Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia in April in line with expectations, trade sources said.

– A possible reimposition of U.S. oil sanctions on Venezuela next month would stagnate the OPEC-member country’s crude output, wiping out the small gains it has achieved in recent years, analysts said on Tuesday.

– Dozens of oil tankers used by Russia have stopped sailing under the Liberian and Marshall Islands flags in recent weeks after the United States ramped up sanctions enforcement on ships linked to those registries, according to shipping data and interviews with industry and government officials.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: Three trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)