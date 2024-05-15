Asia Fuel Oil-Benchmarks hold steady; monthly incoming supplies dip

Asia’s fuel oil benchmarks were little changed on Tuesday, while latest ship-tracking data showed this month’s incoming supplies remained lower compared to the previous month.

Total supplies to East Asia are expected to hit about 5 million metric tons in May, compared with 5.5 to 6.0 tons in April, calculations based on LSEG’s ship-tracking data showed on Tuesday.

Expectations of lower supplies and stronger seasonal demand has given the market support in recent sessions.

The low-sulphur (VLSFO) market held rangebound, with cash premiums pegged between $6 to $6.50 a metric ton on Tuesday, though cracks LFO05SGDUBCMc1 dipped below $11 a barrel.

Market sources eyed the outcome of Kuwait’s VLSFO term tender which closes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, high-sulphur (HSFO) benchmarks have been retaining support due to firm summer demand expectations.

Singapore’s cash premium for 380-cst HSFO was pegged at a premium between $8 to $8.50 a ton, though the product’s cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 eased to discounts below $7 a barrel on Tuesday.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors waited on upcoming data, including U.S. inflation indicators and a monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week.

– Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday there was “not one shred of evidence” of ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned Iranian oil off Malaysia.

– Indonesia’s state refiner Pertamina is ramping up operations at its Balikpapan refinery after completing a revamp that started in February, a company official said on Tuesday.

– BHP Group is likely to sweeten its $43 billion takeover offer for Anglo American for a second time and possibly add cash, investors in both companies said on Tuesday, after the London-headquartered target rejected a higher bid.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Vijay Kishore)