Asia Fuel Oil-Cash differentials slip further on tepid marine fuel demand

Cash differentials for fuel oil extended declines in Asia on Wednesday, weighed by soft marine fuel demand in recent days.

The spot very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market weakened to a premium below $6 a metric ton, though refining crack retained support above $15 a barrel.

The market has recently been weighed by tepid bunkering demand at Singapore, which slowed in February following strong volumes in January.

Bunker premiums for VLSFO have softened sharply compared to last month, with sellers slashing prices to entice uptake from shippers, trade sources said.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) benchmarks remained in discounts on the back of persistent supply pressure. Refining margins for the 380-cst grade slipped day-on-day to discounts below $14 a barrel.

In refinery news, Oman’s newly inaugurated Duqm refinery, OQ8, may start processing more crude grades towards the end of the year with studies currently underway, CEO David Bird told Reuters.

This could mean more HSFO exports coming out of Oman, further dampening a market that is already bearish, an industry analyst said.

BUNKER UPDATES

– Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine, majority-owned by commodities trader Trafigura, has entered into an agreement with Oman’s SOHAR Port and Freezone to set up its first Middle Eastern bunker fuel supply, the companies said in a statement.

– Anglo American PLC has taken delivery of its tenth and final dual-fuelled bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas, the company said on Wednesday.

INVENTORY DATA

– Fujairah inventories rose 12.2% to 9.32 million barrels (1.47 million tons) in the week to Feb. 26, FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices pulled back on Wednesday as the prospect of delays to U.S. interest rate cuts and a rise in U.S. crude stocks offset a boost from a potential extension to OPEC+ supply curbs.

– Fresh U.S. sanctions on Moscow threaten to dent Russian oil sales to India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, and complicate efforts by Indian state refiners to secure annual supply deals, sources familiar with the matter said.

– Maersk has warned of disruptions to container shipping via the Red Sea dragging into the second half of the year and of heavy congestion and delays for U.S.-bound goods.

– Bailed-out German utility Uniper expects a significant fall in profit this year, it said on Wednesday, blaming lower wholesale energy prices that have also clouded the outlook for rivals across Europe.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)