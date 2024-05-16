Asia Fuel Oil-Cash premiums little changed; Singapore’s marine bunker sales decline

Asia’s fuel oil markets were broadly steady on Wednesday after inventories rose at the Fujairah commercial hub.

Cash premiums for VLSFO were up 25 cents at $6.40 a metric ton. Singapore’s cash premium for 180-cst HSFO was pegged at a premium of $9.35 a ton.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s marine bunker sales declined for a fourth consecutive month in April, official data showed late on Tuesday. April sales totalled 4.24 million metric tons at the world’s largest ship refuelling hub, down 4.7% from March, according to data from Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority.

Monthly sales posted an annual decline for the first time in four months, a sign geopolitical shipping tensions have started to ease compared to the start of the year.

INVENTORIES

Fuel oil inventories at the Fujairah trading hub rose by 458,000 barrels to 9.963 million barrels in the week to May 13, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Two tankers on an Iran-related sanctions list carrying Russian fuel oil discharged in a Chinese port, LSEG data showed.

– The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth, widening the gap with oil producer group OPEC in terms of expectations for this year’s global oil demand outlook.

– Indonesian chemical company Chandra Asri Group has shut down its petrochemical plant in Cilegon for about 55 days for scheduled maintenance, the company said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)