Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO cash differentials rebound, Singapore stocks fall
Cash differentials forhigh sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rebounded on Thursday after inventories at Singapore’s commercial hub declined to a six-month low.
Cargo differentials for 380-cst HSFO rose by about $2 to a discount of $2.98 per metric ton to Singapore quotes, and 180-cst HSFO was also up by $2 to a discount of 34 cents per metric ton.
Cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO MFO05-SIN-DIF fell to $26.33 a metric ton from $27.75 in the earlier session.
INVENTORIES
Fuel oil stocks at the Singapore trading hub fell by 1.041 million barrels to 17.511 million barrels in the week to Nov. 15, government data showed. O/SING1
OTHER NEWS
– Qatar Energy slashed the price for term cargoes of Al-Shaheen crude oil loading in January 2024 to a four-month low, trade sources said on Thursday, mirroring weaker benchmark oil prices prompted by market concerns about sluggish demand.
WINDOW TRADES O/AS
– 180-cst HSFO: No trade
– 380-cst HSFO: Two trades
– 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; editing by Eileen Soreng)