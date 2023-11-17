Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO cash differentials rebound, Singapore stocks fall

Cash differentials forhigh sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rebounded on Thursday after inventories at Singapore’s commercial hub declined to a six-month low.

Cargo differentials for 380-cst HSFO rose by about $2 to a discount of $2.98 per metric ton to Singapore quotes, and 180-cst HSFO was also up by $2 to a discount of 34 cents per metric ton.

Cash premium for 0.5% VLSFO MFO05-SIN-DIF fell to $26.33 a metric ton from $27.75 in the earlier session.

INVENTORIES

Fuel oil stocks at the Singapore trading hub fell by 1.041 million barrels to 17.511 million barrels in the week to Nov. 15, government data showed. O/SING1

OTHER NEWS

– Qatar Energy slashed the price for term cargoes of Al-Shaheen crude oil loading in January 2024 to a four-month low, trade sources said on Thursday, mirroring weaker benchmark oil prices prompted by market concerns about sluggish demand.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: Two trades

– 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; editing by Eileen Soreng)