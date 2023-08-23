Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO crack holds at 15-month highs

Asia’s high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) margin held firm at 15-month highs on Tuesday amid supportive fundamentals.

The September crack for 380-cst rose to a discount of $2.96 a barrel at the Asia close (0830 GMT), while cash differential held steady at a premium of $25 a metric ton.

HSFO margins have been supported against a backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s extended output cuts.

While Chinese demand for HSFO has eased, monthly imports have remained high compared to historical levels.

Meanwhile, very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) continued to retain weakness. Cash differential for 0.5% VLSFO dropped to a premium of $4.75 a metric ton on Tuesday, while crack spread closed lower at a premium of $11.17 a barrel.

METHANOL BUNKERING

Container shippers are ordering vessels powered by methanol to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it will take years for renewable methanol output to meet demand and for costs to fall, industry executives said.

The number of such vessels is expected to exceed 200 by 2028, up from 30 this year, consultancy DNV forecasts. The challenges of delivering enough fuel, however, are considerable and emissions will not be entirely eliminated.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors stay sour on China’s economic prospects and demand from the world’s top crude importer, limiting the impact of supply cuts.

– Privately controlled Chinese refining and petrochemical manufacturer Hengli Group said on Tuesday that it and its partner are winding up its Singapore-based joint venture Hengli Oilchem due to business and strategic considerations.

– Shell Plc’s local unit is investigating a possible leak on its Trans Niger oil pipeline that traverses Bodo community in Nigeria’s River state following an Aug. 18 report, a spokesperson said.

– Woodside Energy is proceeding with respect in its talks with unions to avert any strike at Australia’s largest liquefied natural gas facility, its CEO said on Tuesday, while a union alliance warned its members were “primed and ready to go”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)