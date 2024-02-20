Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO cracks hold at three-month low as selling interest weighs

Refining cracks for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) held at a three-month low as of Monday as persistent selling interest put a lid on the market.

Spot offers from various sellers continued to emerge but met with limited buying interest, with cash differential for the grade remaining in discounts.

Crack spread for March dipped further to a discount of about $13.60 a barrel at Monday’s Asia close, LSEG data showed, holding near levels last seen in November.

Price benchmarks for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) were little changed on thin activity, though cracks slipped to premiums of about $13.50 a barrel, while bunker premiums also extended a downtrend recently.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s CPC offered catalyst fractionator bottom for loading in March. The tender closes on Tuesday.

BUNKER SALES

Marine fuel sales at Fujairah recovered to five-month highs in January, the latest data showed, in line with stronger refuelling demand globally following Red Sea events.

January sales, excluding lubricants, climbed 6.6% from the same month last year to 674,632 cubic metres (about 668,000 metric tons), based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data, published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

This was also the first time in more than a year in which the monthly sales posted an annual increase, past data showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices fell as investor attention returned to the demand outlook after reports of higher producer prices in the U.S. stoked worries that sticky inflation and higher interest rates would limit fuel consumption growth.

– Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has completed a ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas bunkering operation with global mining giant Rio Tinto via the newly built Brassavola bunker vessel, marking the vessel’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation.

– Singapore on Monday said travellers would need to bear the cost of the transition toward green jet fuel, announcing plans for a levy that would lift ticket prices on departing flights as the aviation industry searches for a viable funding model.

– Yemen’s Houthis targeted the Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden and it is now at risk of sinking, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement on Monday.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: One trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)