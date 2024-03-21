Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO retains downside as more tender supplies loom

Asia’s high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market retained downside on Wednesday as more cargoes were offered via tender, while the existing market remains abundantly supplied, trade sources said.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp has issued a semi-term tender offering more HSFO for loading between April to June, sources said, marking its second semi-term tender in just a week.

The refiner is offering four 380-cst HSFO cargoes of 60,000 metric tons each for lifting from Kuwait during the period, the sources said, with the latest tender closing on Wednesday.

The broader HSFO market has been underpinned by downside risk due to high supplies and slower demand.

In Asia, China’s HSFO purchases have also eased in recent weeks, trade sources said.

China’s fuel oil imports for the January and February period have risen by a fifth from a year ago, latest data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

While imports for January rose month-on-month, February shipments fell quite sharply due to high inventories and amid a seasonal lull during the Lunar New Year holidays, said sources.

The cash differential for 380-cst HSFO closed at a discount of about $3 a ton on Wednesday, while cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 held between discounts of $10.50 to $11 a barrel.

Meanwhile, spot market for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dipped to a premium of $1 a ton, though cracks LFO05SGDUBCMc1 bounced slightly higher above $12 a barrel.

INVENTORY DATA

– Fujairah heavy fuel inventories FUJHD04 climbed 10.7% to 10.64 million barrels (1.68 million tons) in the week to March 17, hitting three-month highs, FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar curbed investor appetite, while traders took some money off the table after benchmarks rallied to multi-month highs in the previous session.

– Indian state-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp has signed a deal with BP BP.L to buy 1 million barrels per month of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for four months, trade sources said.

– Yemen’s Houthis targeted a fuel tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with naval missile and Israel’s Eilat port and resort region with winged missiles, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

– The United States is seeing some “negative signals” regarding Venezuela’s commitment to free elections that could mean sanctions on its oil industry may not be extended, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)