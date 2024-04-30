Asia Fuel Oil-HSFO spot benchmarks extend recovery

Spot benchmarks for Asia’s high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market climbed further on Monday, with the cash differential for 380-cst HSFO recovering to a three-month high.

Higher-priced bids for cargoes loading in second-half May emerged, lifting the 180-cst cash differential out of discounted territory to parity versus Singapore quotes, while the 380-cst cash differential was pegged at a premium of $2.25 a metric ton.

Refining cracks for 380-cst HSFO FO380DUBCKMc1 held little changed at discounts of about $8 a barrel, after firming to more than a seven-month high last Friday.

Expectations of lower incoming supplies into Asia have sparked the recent recovery in the HSFO market.

Meanwhile, the very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market held steady, with cash differential pegged at a premium of $2.85 a ton, while cracks LFO05SGDUBCMc1 closed at premiums of about $11 a barrel on Monday.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices were down on Monday as Israel-Hamas peace talks in Cairo eased fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, while U.S. inflation data further dimmed the prospects of interest rate cuts anytime soon.

– China’s Sinopec posted an 8.9% decline in its first-quarter profit, as rising raw materials costs and more competition hurt its petrochemical business, offsetting higher fuel sales and oil prices.

– A ship controlled by U.S.-sanctioned Russian shipping giant Sovcomflot discharged fuel oil at a western Indian port on Friday, indicating a resumption in the use of SCF vessels to supply Moscow’s key market after a brief halt.

– Net profit at Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz more than tripled to 1.32 trillion roubles ($14.4 billion) in 2023 compared with 320.5 billion a year before, the company said on Saturday, thanks to a currency gain.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)