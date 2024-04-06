Asia Fuel Oil-Margins post weekly losses as abundant supplies weigh

Refining margins for fuel oil logged weekly declines in Asia as of Friday, weighed by abundant supplies hanging in the region.

Cracks for very low sulphur fuel oil closed below premiums of $10.50 a barrel, sliding by about 10% compared to the end of last week, based on LSEG data at 0830 GMT.

Spot and derivative markets have both softened this week as inventories remained ample while demand showed no signficant uptick, trade sources said.

Cash differentials for both low-sulphur and high-sulphur grades remained in steady discounts by the end of the week, though trade was largely quiet.

Cracks for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil also posted weekly losses, closing at discounts between $11.50 to $12 a barrel.

INVENTORY DATA

– ARA inventories fell 7.4% to 1.4 million tons in the week to April 4, hitting eight-week lows, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil extended gains on Friday and headed for a second weekly gain, supported by geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East, concerns over tightening supply and optimism about global fuel demand growth as economies improve.

– The United States has not asked India to cut Russian oil imports as the goal of sanctions and the G7-imposed $60 per barrel price cap is to have stable global oil supplies while hitting Moscow’s revenue, an American treasury official said.

– India plans to build its first privately managed strategic petroleum reserve by 2029-30, granting the operator the freedom to trade all of the stored oil, the chief executive of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd said.

– Singapore-based container shipper X-Press Feeders signed a memorandum of understanding with six European ports to refuel its ships with green methanol, the company said on Friday.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)