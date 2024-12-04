Asia Fuel Oil-Market retains downward pressure amid high supply inflows

Asia’s fuel oil benchmarks continued to soften on Tuesday amid high supply inflows in the month, with some cargo arrivals for November spilling into December, based on ship-tracking data.

The cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) remained capped under $3 a metric ton to cargo quotes, though backwardation widened slightly on Tuesday after multiple sessions of narrowing.

Meanwhile, high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) continued to show signs of weakening. Refining margins for 380-cst HSFO slumped day-on-day towards discounts of $4.50 a barrel, based on LSEG data at Asia close (0830 GMT).

Hi-5 spreads continued to recover amid softer HSFO benchmarks. Balance-month December hi-5 closed at about $95 a ton, while January hi-5 closed at about $99, LSEG data showed.

REFINERY UPDATES

– Russia plans to take 1.1 million metric tons of refining capacity offline in December, up more than 60% from a previous estimate but still less than half the 2.4 million tons in November, according to Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources.

– Iraq on Saturday halted all operations at the Shuaiba refinery in Basra following the overloading of fuel oil storage tanks, according to three refinery officials.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices nudged higher on Tuesday but remained within a narrow trading range as traders awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

– OPEC+ is likely at its meeting on Thursday to extend its latest round of oil output cuts until the end of the first quarter, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters, to provide additional support for the oil market.

– China is introducing new rules from January for lowering costs of transporting oil products by pipeline, state planner National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

– India has scrapped a windfall tax on crude products, aviation turbine fuel, and petrol and diesel exports, a government order said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)