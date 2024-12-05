Asia Fuel Oil-Premiums narrow further; market eyes Asia sale tenders

Spot premiums for fuel oil narrowed further in Asia on Wednesday, while the market eyed several sales tenders from regional refiners this week.

Singapore cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was pegged at 95 cents a metric ton to cargo quotes, with a competitive offer emerging for prompt loading dates. Meanwhile, bids mostly retreated to parity versus Singapore cargo quotes.

Cash premiums for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) also weakened on the back of lower-priced offers, while sell-offs persisted on the derivatives front.

Refining margins also trended steady to softer. Cracks for 380-cst HSFO fell towards discounts of $5.40 a barrel, while VLSFO cracks LFO05SGDUBCMc1 held near premiums of around $11 a barrel, based on LSEG data at Asia close.

The market was eyeing some tenders from regional refiners.

Malaysia’s Pengerang Refining sold a second cargo of atmospheric residue for loading in December via a tender that closed on Wednesday, based on trade sources. The cargo of 450,000 barrels is scheduled to load between Dec. 18 and 20.

The previous atmospheric residue cargo will load in the earlier half of December and will likely head for China, a fuel oil trader said.

Taiwan’s CPC offered a cargo of catalyst fractionator bottoms totalling 23,000 tons for December loading. The tender closes on Wednesday with validity until Friday, according to a notice on CPC’s website.

Meanwhile, hi-5 spreads widened back to above $100 a ton, reflecting the weakening HSFO market in recent sessions.

INVENTORY DATA

– Fujairah heavy fuel inventories rebounded 36.6% to 8.56 million barrels (1.35 million tons) in the week to Dec. 2, FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices firmed on Wednesday as market participants weighed geopolitical tensions and the prospect of OPEC+ extending supply cuts against weaker demand. O/R

– Venezuela’s oil exports jumped last month on higher sales to its mainstay Asia customers, and approached 1 million barrels per day, a level not seen since early 2020, according to ship monitoring data.

– QatarEnergy has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement with oil and gas major Shell to supply it with liquefied natural gas for delivery to China.

– Biden administration officials will not finalize highly anticipated guidelines on new clean fuel production tax credits aimed at the airline and biofuel industries before they leave in January, three sources told Reuters, casting doubt on the future of a key piece of the U.S. president’s climate agenda.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: One trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)