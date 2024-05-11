Asia Fuel Oil-Refining margins log weekly increases

Asia’s refining margins for fuel oil posted weekly increases as of Friday, with cracks for the 380-cst high-sulphur grade (HSFO) extending a climb for a fourth consecutive week.

The front-month 380-cst HSFO crack closed at discounts of about $6 a barrel at 0830 GMT, logging a weekly climb of 7% from last week, based on data from LSEG.

HSFO benchmarks have strengthened since April, driven by seasonal demand expectations. Onshore stocks drew lower at the UAE’s Fujairah oil storage hub recently, in line with broader market expectations of supportive demand.

Despite a weekly build of inventories at Singapore, some industry sources expect fuel oil stocks to remain low in the coming weeks.

“Combined with a heatwave in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as more seasonal HSFO pull from the Middle East for power generation through summer, we expect Singapore stocks to stay depressed, propping up Asia HSFO cracks,” said consultancy FGE in a note this week.

Benchmarks for the low-sulphur market (VLSFO) also remain supported. The product’s crack spread closed at premiums of about $11.40 a barrel on Friday, climbing 8% from last week.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil rose on Friday, set for a weekly gain, as data this week from the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest crude users, pointed to higher demand and continuing uncertainty over the Gaza war supported prices.

– Chinese refiners will lift less Saudi crude oil in June than May, people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, with the volume estimated to fall by 5.8 million barrels in June from 45 million barrels in May.

– The Panama Canal is in talks with U.S. liquefied natural gas producers on how to meet increased demand for crossings as water levels recover after a prolonged drought, the canal’s administrator told Reuters in an interview.

– India is projecting its biggest power shortfall in 14 years in June after a slump in hydropower generation, its government told Reuters, and is racing to avoid outages by deferring planned plant maintenance and re-opening idled units.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: Two trades

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; editing by Philippa Fletcher)