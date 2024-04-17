Asia Fuel Oil-Spot differentials recover as trading enters rollover

Spot fuel oil differentials edged higher on Tuesday after the market entered a new mid-month rollover trading cycle, with trade participants eyeing loadings for May.

However, the market remained in spot discounts as prompt supply remained bearish, while trade was largely quiet, said market sources.

The cash differential for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was pegged at a discount of about $1 a metric ton on Tuesday, while 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) was pegged at a discount of $1.60 a metric ton.

Refining margins also inched higher, with VLSFO cracks for May LFO05SGDUBCMc1 closing at premiums of about $11 a barrel, and 380-cst HSFO FO380DUBCKMc1 at discounts of about $10 a barrel, higher from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PARCO offered HSFO for loading in early May via a tender that closes on Tuesday.

BUNKER SALES

Marine bunker sales at the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port hit their highest in more than a year in March, buoyed by firmer global refuelling demand after Red Sea shipping disruptions, the latest data showed.

March bunker sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 700,918 cubic metres (about 694,000 metric tons), based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Sales for March climbed 10.7% from February and were up 25.2% from the same month last year, posting a third straight month of yearly increases in 2024 after declining annually for every month in 2023.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil edged lower on Tuesday as easing concern about supply risks and a rapidly escalating conflict after Iran’s weekend attack on Israel offset data showing China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.

– Singapore has the potential to supply over 1 million metric tons of low-carbon methanol annually by 2030 to meet rising demand for alternative bunker fuel, a Singapore minister said on Tuesday.

– China’s oil refinery throughput rose in March as refiners stepped up runs amid signs of a tentative economic recovery in the world’s second-largest consumer of crude.

– The U.S. will not renew a temporary license that widely eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas sector unless progress is made by President Nicolas Maduro on commitments for free and fair elections this year, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday, three days before the license is to expire.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Vijay Kishore)