Asia Fuel Oil-Spot market stable; Singapore inventories extend climb

Asia’s spot fuel oil market was little changed on Thursday amid thin trading, while onshore inventories at Singapore climbed for a second consecutive week, latest data showed.

Net imports into onshore tanks reached about 750,000 tons, increasing by more than tenfold from last week, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Russia was the top origin for arrivals, followed by Brazil and Spain. High inventories and heavy incoming supplies have capped recovery in fuel oil benchmarks during recent weeks.

Spot differentials for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) held at premiums below $2 a ton, while cracks LFO05SGDUBCMc1 steadied above $12 a barrel.

Meanwhile, spot 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) differentials were stable at discounts of around $3 a ton, while cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 closed on Thursday at discounts of about $11 a barrel.

In recent tenders, Taiwan’s CPC offered catalyst fractionator bottom fuel for loading in April.

INVENTORY DATA

– Singapore inventories STKRS-SIN climbed 3.2% to 22 million barrels (3.47 million metric tons) in the week ended March 20, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday, as a surprise U.S. crude stock drop and the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its outlook on rate cuts for the year offered support. O/R

– India’s Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex, will not buy Russian oil loaded on tankers operated by shipper Sovcomflot after recent U.S. sanctions, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

– Rising oil tanker chartering rates due to global shipping disruption are forcing oil shippers to take on longer-term shipping charters, executives said this week at an energy conference in Houston.

– Price-sensitive liquefied natural gas buyers from China, India and parts of Southeast Asia are snapping up more spot shipments of the fuel after prices have fallen to the lowest level in nearly three years.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)