Asia Fuel Oil-Spot markets hold in discounts; inventories dip slightly
Asia’s spot fuel oil markets held in discounts on Thursday with trading remaining largely thin, while onshore inventories at Singapore dipped slightly compared to the previous week.
The low-sulphur cash differential was pegged at a discount of 55 cents to cargo quotes, while refining cracks dipped below premiums of $1.50 a barrel.
Fuel oil benchmarks have come under pressure in recent sessions amid abundant supplies and lukewarm demand.
The high-sulphur complex also remained weak, with 380-cst cash differential holding at a discount of about $3 a ton, while cracks closed lower at discounts of about $12 a barrel at Thursday’s Asia close.
Onshore inventories fell to a four-week low, though trade sources said that overall inventories remained ample as Asia received an influx of supplies last month.
Meanwhile, India’s MRPL offered a vacuum gasoil cargo for loading in mid-April via a tender that closes on Friday.
INVENTORY DATA
– Singapore inventories STKRS-SIN dipped 1.5% to 21.09 million barrels (3.32 million metric tons) in the week ended April 3, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.
OTHER NEWS
– Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday on concerns of lower supply as major producers are keeping output cuts in place and on signs of stronger economic growth in the U.S. O/R
– A meeting of top OPEC+ ministers kept oil supply policy unchanged and pressed some countries to increase compliance with output cuts, a decision that spurred international crude prices to their highest in five months at nearly $90 a barrel.
– India plans to build its first privately managed strategic petroleum reserve by 2029-30, granting the operator the freedom to trade all of the stored oil, the chief executive of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd said.
– Ship engine manufacturer Wartsila expects to deliver its first ammonia-fuelled engine on a new vessel in early 2025, with more widespread sales expected in the 2030s, a company executive told Reuters.
WINDOW TRADES
– 180-cst HSFO: No trade
– 380-cst HSFO: One trade
– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)