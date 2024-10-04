Asia Fuel Oil-Spot premiums dip but HSFO bunkers retain strength
Spot fuel oil premiums dipped in Asia on Thursday, though bunker prices for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) continued to retain support, market sources said.
Lower offers emerged for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil, bringing the cargo cash differential below $5 a metric ton. However, delivered bunker fuel premiums remained strong on tight prompt supply.
Delivery dates in the first half of October could command premiums of over $60 a metric ton to Singapore cargo quotes this week, the highest in 2024 so far for a delivered pricing basis, according to data from the market sources.
Offers for dates in the second half of October largely ranged between $25 to $35 a metric ton, the sources said.
As for the low-sulphur market, delivered bunker premiums have trended stable to lower, while cargo premiums also fell.
Meanwhile, refining margins for fuel oil were little changed on Thursday. Cracks for 380-cst HSFO closed at discounts of about $9.15 a barrel, while VLSFO cracks closed at premiums of about $12.75 a barrel.
INVENTORY DATA
– Singapore onshore fuel oil stockpiles STKRS-SIN were at 16.76 million barrels (about 2.64 million metric tons) in the week to Oct. 2, recovering this week after sliding to about six-year lows last week, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
– Oil prices rose on Thursday as the prospect of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt crude oil flows from the region overshadowed a stronger global supply outlook.
– A meeting of top OPEC+ ministers has kept oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start raising output from December, while also emphasising the need for some members to make further cuts to compensate for overproduction.
– French oil major TotalEnergies told investors on Wednesday it would focus on low-cost upstream production and signing oil-linked gas contracts to operate profitably and reward shareholders through 2030 as prices fall.
– Long lines of container ships queued up outside major U.S. ports on Thursday as the biggest dockworker strike in nearly half a century entered its third day preventing unloading and threatening shortages of everything from bananas to auto parts.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Vijay Kishore)