Asia Fuel Oil-Spot VLSFO logs downtrend for fifth trading day

Asia’s spot cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) fell for a fifth consecutive trading day, though refining margins held steady.

Offers for VLSFO continued to soften from the previous session, with cash premium sliding to an eight-week low of $1.64 a metric ton.

Singapore’s spot VLSFO market has trended lower since mid-February after demand for marine fuel cooled off following robust sales in January.

Meanwhile, the 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market recovered slightly in recent sessions.

The product’s cash differential narrowed day-on-day to a discount of $3 a ton, while cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 firmed to discounts of about $11.50 a barrel.

In tenders, Taiwan’s CPC is seeking 40,000 tons of LSFO for delivery in April. The tender closes on Wednesday with validity until Friday.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil steadied on Tuesday as prospects of a tighter market due to OPEC+ supply restraint offset concerns over Chinese growth and uncertainty around the pace of interest rate cuts.

– Proceeds from oil and gas sales for Russia’s federal budget jumped 40% in February from the previous month to 945.6 billion roubles ($10.36 billion), finance ministry data showed on Tuesday, as revenue from a mineral extraction tax (MET) rose.

– One of Turkey’s mid-sized Mediterranean oil terminals – the Dortyol terminal – will no longer accept Russian imports after receiving record volumes last year, amid an increase in sanctions pressure by the United States.

– Singapore’s Temasek Holdings has shortlisted energy giants Shell and Saudi Aramco among a handful of companies to purchase most of the assets of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading firm Pavilion Energy, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: One trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami)