Asia Fuel Oil-Spot VLSFO market extends fall on multiple spot offers
Spot premiums for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) extended declines on Monday as selling interest persisted with multiple spot offers.
The Singapore cash premium traded lower to $1 a metric ton, while the market structure continued to soften at the prompt months with narrowing backwardation.
Refining margins for VLSFO rebounded to slightly above $8 a barrel, based on LSEG data.
But supplies remained broadly ample for the VLSFO market and this has capped benchmarks, according to industry sources and ship-tracking data.
In recent tenders, Indonesia’s Pertamina offered its residual fuel products for July loading, including V-1250 fuel and decant oil. The tender closes on Monday.
Meanwhile, the high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market has steadied in recent sessions. A recent rally has pared amid expectations of more supply replenishment.
The 380-cst HSFO cash premium was pegged at $12 a ton on Monday, while cracks eased further at discounts of around $6.70 a barrel.
OTHER NEWS
– Oil prices edged up on Monday, buoyed by hopes of rising fuel demand this summer, though gains were capped by a strengthening of the dollar on receding expectations of imminent cuts to U.S. interest rates.
– Saudi Aramco’s shares gained on Sunday, the first trading day after a secondary share offering expected to raise at least $11.2 billion.
– Diesel fuel prices in much of Malaysia are set to rise by roughly 50% on Monday as the government begins shifting away from costly blanket subsidies to a targeted approach that mainly helps the needy.
– The Biden administration said on Friday it has increased purchasing of crude oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following its historic sale from the stockpile in 2022.
WINDOW TRADES
– 180-cst HSFO: No trade
– 380-cst HSFO: One trade
– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)