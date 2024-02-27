Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO cash premium extends downtrend for fourth session

Singapore’s cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) extended declines for a fourth straight session as of Monday, weighed by ample inventories and seasonally lower demand for marine fuel in February, industry sources said.

The product traded lower day-on-day to $5.65 a metric ton on Monday, though refining margins LFO05SGDUBCMc1 held their ground above premiums of $14 a barrel.

The market continues to eye Red Sea vessel diversions, which should provide a floor to marine fuel demand through this quarter, said sources.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) remains bearish as the market remains well supplied. The spot 380-cst market weakened into a deeper discount of $4.25 a ton on Monday, while cracks held at discounts of about $13 a barrel.

In tenders, India’s MRPL offered 40,000 tons of marine fuel for loading in mid-March. The tender closes on Wednesday.

BUNKER UPDATES

– Tank storage firm Vopak said on Monday it will repurpose part of its Sebarok terminal in Singapore for clients to blend and store marine biofuel.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices fell on Monday after the dollar rose on market views that higher-than-expected inflation could delay cuts to high U.S. interest rates, which have been capping global fuel demand growth.

– Goldman Sachs raised its summer 2024 Brent peak forecast by $2 a barrel to $87 as disruptions in the Red Sea contribute to modestly larger-than-expected draws in OECD commercial stocks, the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

– The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia’s leading tanker group Sovcomflot as Washington seeks to reduce Russia’s revenues from oil sales it can use to support the invasion of Ukraine, the Treasury Department said.

– Qatar will raise natural gas production despite a recent steep drop in global prices, in a long-term bet on rising demand for the less polluting fuel in Europe and Asia.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)