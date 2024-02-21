Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO cash premium inches up, but bunker demand slows

Asia’s cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) edged up on Tuesday, though bunker premiums remained at a downside riskas demand slowed since the start of the Lunar New Year, trade sources said.

The market was largely rangebound on mixed drivers. On the supply front, total arrivals at East Asia have dipped from the previous month, based on ship-tracking data.

However, demand for VLSFO bunker fuel has softened since the start of the Lunar New Year, following a month of strong premiums in January, sources said.

Delivered bunker fuel premiums at Singapore fell below $25 a metric ton, compared to above $30 a ton before the Lunar New Year, they added.

Meanwhile, the spot market for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) remained trapped in discounts. Several sellers were still trying to offer the product, with some offers holding in discounts.

INCOMING SUPPLIES

Fuel oil supplies to East Asia held below 6 million tons for February, compared to January when it breached the levels, calculations based on LSEG ship-tracking data showed Tuesday.

The decline was led by lower Russian inflows, though Middle East arrivals edged higher, the data showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday but remained near three-week highs on heightened Middle East tensions and as China showed some signs of economic recovery. O/R

– Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries on Tuesday forecast an upbeat future outlook for its gas and related services and renewables segments, after its annual earnings jumped over 10% on the back of higher power prices in Singapore and acquisitions renewable assets in China and India.

– Nigeria’s fuel tanker drivers began a strike on Monday over rising operational costs due to the recent second devaluation of the naira currency within a year and over the state of the country’s roads, a union official said.

– A U.S. threat to hit financial firms doing business with Russia with sanctions has chilled Turkish-Russian trade, disrupting or slowing some payments for both imported oil and Turkish exports, said seven sources familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Varun H K)