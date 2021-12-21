Asia Fuel Oil VLSFO cracks, cash premiums drop

Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) went on Tuesday, but traders expect the market to remain tight in the near term.

The front-month VLSFO crack jumped to $15.01 per barrel on Dubai crude compared to $15.39 per barrel a day earlier, on the Asia trading hours.

“Global fuel oil markets should be tight as bunkering demand continues strong at the start of the year, while oil-fired power generation in Northeast Asia will peak during January and February 2022,” according to Energy Aspects.

In the next weeks, high arrivals to the Singapore Straits, as a result of the rapid backwardation in Singapore, VLSFO spreads may face near-term loss, despite arrivals to the east of Suez, in the second half of Q1 22, “Steep prompt backwardation” could reduce the likelihood of additional arrivals to the Singapore Straits in the next week.

On Tuesday, the front-month VLSFO time spread lowered its backwards to $15.75 a tonne, rising from $16.25 a tonne on Monday to $15.75 a tonne.

Singapore quotes attributed that the global VLSFO’s 0.5% cash premiums fell to $16.15 a tonne, down from $16.66 per tonne a day earlier.

In Singapore, Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) sank to $1.35 per tonne, comparative to $2.26 per tonne in the previous session.

New Zealand delayed the planned reopenment of its international border with Omicron infections rapidly growing throughout Europe, the United States, and Asia.

Many nations are in an alarming position just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, as the latest health crisis also takes a huge impact on financial markets, who fear the consequences on the global economic recovery.

Oil prices increased on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as investors huddled about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the effects of renewed fuel demand restrictions on investors.

Two sources from the group stated Reuters that the OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts climbed to 117 percent in November, up from 116% a month earlier, citing the fact that production levels remain well below agreed targets.

