Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO dips on multiple selling interest

Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) softened Monday as more competitive offers emerged at the start of the new trading week.

Cash differential for 0.5% VLSFO eased at a premium of $5.30 a metric ton, while crack spread closed at a premium of $11.84 a barrel.

More sellers emerged for the September loading laycan in the spot market.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil started the week on a stable note on thin activity.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential FO380-SIN-DIF was pegged at a premium of $24.75 a metric ton, though front-month crack firmed to a discount of $3.66 a barrel.

CHINA FUEL OIL DATA

China’s fuel oil imports receded in July as refiners resumed using diluted bitumen after customs authorities eased months-long inspections, which replaced some demand for fuel oil, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Total fuel oil imports in July were 1.6 million metric tons, versus 2.7 million tons in June, which was a decade-high.

Meanwhile, exports of low-sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.54 million tons last month, down 20% from June and dipping 3% from a year earlier.

China’s merchandise exports fell 14.5% year-on-year in July, while imports contracted 12.4% in the worst showing for outbound shipments from the world’s second-largest economy since February 2020.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply tightened with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

– China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia will likely remain depressed through the third quarter, analysts said, after its customs office reported inbound shipments from the kingdom fell to their lowest in 13 months in July.

– A cargo of Iranian crude oil that was seized by the United States was unloading on Sunday after waiting for two-and-a-half months off the coast of Texas to discharge, ship tracking data showed.

– China’s liquefied natural gas importers are starting up or expanding trading desks in London and Singapore to better manage their growing and diversified supply portfolios in an increasingly volatile global market.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)