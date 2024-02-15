Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO firms; Kuwait closes third Al Zour tender for February

Cash premium for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) edged higher after a spot trade emerged on Wednesday, while Kuwait’s Al Zour recently closed a third tender for February-loading supply.

The third cargo is expected to load between Feb. 27 and 28 and was awarded to ADNOC, said market sources. The cargo is likely heading to UAE’s Fujairah hub instead of Asia.

VLSFO cash premiums have been retaining a floor so far as the market expects less broader arbitrage supplies flowing to the Singapore hub this month.

Meanwhile, selling interest persisted for the high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) grade, though spot discounts were little changed on Wednesday as a range of offers were met with no buying interest.

Margins for 380-cst HSFO closed at discounts of around $13 a barrel on Wednesday, while margins for VLSFO LFO05SGDUBCMc1 held at premiums above $14 a barrel.

INVENTORY DATA

– Fujairah inventories dipped 2.5% to 9.35 million barrels (1.47 million tons) in the week to Feb. 12, FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, holding on to Tuesday’s gains on robust demand growth forecast from OPEC and a sharp decline in U.S. fuel stocks. O/R

– OPEC on Tuesday said in a monthly report that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025. Both forecasts were unchanged from last month.

– A push to replenish depleted oil stocks notably in China, the United States and Europe could buoy demand and prices in coming months, analysts and traders said, as tensions in the Middle East threaten key shipping lanes.

– Tank storage firm Vopak on Wednesday forecast full-year core profit of between 880 million euros and 920 million euros, excluding exceptional items, after posting 2023 earnings roughly in line with its target, helped by sustained demand for storage including oil, chemicals and green energy.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)