Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO rebounds on firmer trade; HSFO stable

Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil market strengthened on Monday as a firmer trade emerged, while high sulphur fuel oil was little changed.

The 0.5% VLSFO cash differential MFO05-SIN-DIF climbed to a premium of $6 a metric ton, while the crack spread LFO05SGDUBCMc1 rose to a premium of $11.03 a barrel.

Meanwhile, spot bids for 380-cst HSFO continued to soften on the window, though selling interest retreated.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential FO380-SIN-DIF was steady at a premium of $24.50 a metric ton, while front-month crack FO380DUBCKMc1 closed at a discount of $6.69 a barrel.

In tenders, Pakistan’s PARCO offered HSFO for August, reflecting an ongoing trend in which the South Asian country turned to exporting instead of importing fuel oil this year.

SINGAPORE BUNKER SALES

Singapore’s bunker sales rebounded in July after a sharp decline in June, while monthly container throughput hit a year-to-date high, official data on Monday showed.

The volume totalled 4.52 million metric tons in July, up 14.9% month-on-month and 9.7% higher year-on-year.

The uptick was led by a rebound in the number of vessel calls for bunkering, which totalled 3,511 in July, up 4.2% from June, MPA data showed, while monthly container throughput hit a year-to-date high at 3,431,300 twenty-foot equivalent units.

More refuelling demand was likely diverted to Singapore due to weather disruptions at regional North Asian hubs, particularly China, said bunker trade sources, though some sources were surprised at the extent of the climb.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices declined on Monday as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from OPEC+ output cuts.

– India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to phase out fuel exports in the next two to three years as it expands its local retail network to diversify its sources of revenue, its managing director said.

– ExxonMobil is overhauling a reformer at its 619,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

– Australia’s labour regulator cleared the way for strike action at Chevron’s Wheatstone platform if workers vote in favour of such a step, fuelling concerns that the country’s exports could be cut.

WINDOW TRADES O/AS

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: No trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: One trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sharon Singleton)