Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO retains downside; bunker premiums at year-to-date lows

Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) benchmarks inched lower on Monday, retaining downside risks along with bunker fuel premiums which were near year-to-date lows, trade sources said.

Cash premium for VLSFO was pegged at a premium of $4.26 a metric ton, slightly lower from last week.

Meanwhile, delivered bunker premiums for VLSFO softened to about $10 a ton recently on tepid demand, hitting year-to-date lows, said sources.

The crack spread for VLSFO has also weakened, remaining at premiums below $8 a barrel on Monday, based on LSEG data.

In contrast, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) benchmarks were able to hold their ground in the second quarter so far on the back of seasonal demand.

Cash premium for 380-cst HSFO held stable at about $10 a ton, while cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 closed higher versus last week, hitting discounts of about $5 a barrel on Monday, showed LSEG data.

BUNKER UPDATES

– Container shipper X-Press Feeders has conducted its first bio-methanol refuelling operation at the port of Singapore on Monday, a company executive said, after receiving in mid-May its first out of 14 dual-fuelled vessels ordered.

– Japanese shipping major NYK Line has begun its first long-term biofuel bunker trial on a very large crude carrier, the company said in a statement on Monday.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices steadied in Asian trading on Monday as markets awaited an OPEC+ meeting on June 2 where producers are expected to discuss maintaining voluntary output cuts for the rest of the year.

– Iran has approved a plan to raise its oil output to four million barrels per day, the country’s Tasnim news agency said on Sunday, without providing a time frame.

– Russia’s ESPO oil blend exports from the Pacific port of Kozmino have increased by 5% so far in May from April’s average to a record-high of 960,000 barrels per day, Kommersant daily reported on Monday citing Kpler ship-tracking data.

– Venezuela aims to produce 1.23 million barrels per day of oil in December, adding about 290,000 bpd compared to the start of the year, following the addition of drilling rigs, oil minister Pedro Tellechea said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Sohini Goswami)