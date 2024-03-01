Asia Fuel Oil-VSFLO refining crack logs uptrend in February

Refining margins for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) posted an increase from early to end February, data showed on Thursday.

The front-month 0.5% VLSFO/Dubai crack closed at a premium of about $14.80 a barrel at the Asia close on Feb. 29, climbing more than 20% from the start of the month.

Longer-term prospects of higher marine fuel demand amid Red Sea tensions have kept VLSFO margins supported in the year, though spot demand and cash premiums cooled off from January.

Meanwhile, high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) benchmarks ended February in steady discounts as ample supplies weighed on the market.

Cash differentials for the 380-cst grade closed at discounts of $4.25 a metric ton on Thursday, while cracks FO380DUBCKMc1 were at discounts between $14 to $15 a barrel, tumbling more than 15% from early this month.

INVENTORY DATA

Singapore inventories STKRS-SIN fell 12.3% to 20.49 million barrels (3.23 million metric tons) in the week to Feb. 28, latest data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

The United Arab Emirates was the top origin for arrivals into landed storage at Singapore, followed by Russia and the Netherlands.

Most outflows from Singapore stayed within the region, with top volumes heading to storage hub Malaysia, while other top export destinations included China and Sri Lanka.

OTHER NEWS

– Oil prices fell on Thursday after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated added to pressure.

– Fresh U.S. sanctions on Moscow threaten to dent Russian oil sales to India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, and complicate efforts by Indian state refiners to secure annual supply deals, sources familiar with the matter said.

– Six tankers with Russian oil in ships sanctioned by the United States were sailing to Chinese ports this week, but it wasn’t clear if they would be allowed to discharge, according to LSEG, Kpler, Vortexa shipping data and two industry sources.

– Petronas said on Thursday it had signed a deal with a Petroleum Sarawak and a Japanese consortium to explore the feasibility of carbon capture and storage at its depleted M3 offshore field in Sarawak, Malaysia.

WINDOW TRADES

– 180-cst HSFO: No trade

– 380-cst HSFO: One trade

– 0.5% VLSFO: No trade

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Devika Syamnath)