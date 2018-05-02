Asia Grains-Indonesian Mill Buys 60,000 T Of Black Sea Wheat For August Shipment

A flour mill in Indonesia last week bought up to 60,000 tonnes of wheat from the Black Sea region for August shipment, trade sources said.

* The deal was signed at around $220-$222 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F).

* U.S. wheat prices offered in Asia have risen following a rally in Chicago futures. Dark Northern Spring wheat with 14 percent protein was quoted at $320 a tonne C&F, slightly higher than about 10 days ago.

* Hard Red Winter wheat was offered by trading companies at $293 a tonne, C&F, compared with $282 a tonne earlier, while soft white wheat at $255 a tonne, C&F, was slightly lower than earlier offers of $260 a tonne, traders said.

* “Demand is picking up in Asia as buyers are realising that they are not going to get lower prices as last year,” said a Singapore-based trader. “The market is likely to be less amply supplied.”

* Thailand, a key importer of U.S. wheat in Asia, has covered for supplies until August and buyers are expected to be in the market for September shipment in weeks ahead.

* Chicago wheat futures are up for a third week in a row, Having gained more than 11 percent during this period on expectations of lower production in the United States after a severe drought in the southern Plains.

* Yield prospects for hard red winter wheat in northern Kansas were estimated at 38.2 bushels per acre (bpa), according to crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour.

* Australian farmers are planting wheat in some of the Driest soils in years, following on from a severe drought that cut 2017/18 output in the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter to the lowest in a decade.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)