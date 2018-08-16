Asia-Gulf Market: West Asia Express (WAX) adds call to Yantian, Xiamen and Ningbo
As part of APL’s commitment to provide better coverage in the Asia-Gulf market, we are pleased to inform that the West Asia Express (WAX) – renamed to West Asia Express/ Pacific Northwest Pendulum in full – is now part of a pendulum service. Maintaining its service code WAX, the enhanced service will provide direct access from the Gulf to additional ports in China: Yantian, Xiamen and Ningbo.
New WAX rotation
Xingang – Busan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Sohar – Jebel Ali – Doha – Dammam – Jubail – Singapore – Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan
Effective sailing (beginning with Eastbound)
Vessel CMA CGM COCHIN (v.306) ETA Sohar 21 August 2018
The APL Advantage
Direct access from China to Gulf ports of Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam and Doha (Hamad Port)
Stable connection from Japan to Gulf via Shekou
Connection to APL’s extensive Middle East feeder network via Jebel Ali
Direct access for Sohar, Hamad and Jubail exports to Singapore and South/Central China
APL offers a total of five Asia-Gulf services, providing unparalleled access to key markets between the Far East and the Gulf region.
Source: APL