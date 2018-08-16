Asia-Gulf Market: West Asia Express (WAX) adds call to Yantian, Xiamen and Ningbo

As part of APL’s commitment to provide better coverage in the Asia-Gulf market, we are pleased to inform that the West Asia Express (WAX) – renamed to West Asia Express/ Pacific Northwest Pendulum in full – is now part of a pendulum service. Maintaining its service code WAX, the enhanced service will provide direct access from the Gulf to additional ports in China: Yantian, Xiamen and Ningbo.

New WAX rotation

Xingang – Busan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Shekou – Singapore – Sohar – Jebel Ali – Doha – Dammam – Jubail – Singapore – Yantian – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan

Effective sailing (beginning with Eastbound)

Vessel CMA CGM COCHIN (v.306) ETA Sohar 21 August 2018

The APL Advantage

Direct access from China to Gulf ports of Sohar, Jebel Ali, Dammam and Doha (Hamad Port)

Stable connection from Japan to Gulf via Shekou

Connection to APL’s extensive Middle East feeder network via Jebel Ali

Direct access for Sohar, Hamad and Jubail exports to Singapore and South/Central China

APL offers a total of five Asia-Gulf services, providing unparalleled access to key markets between the Far East and the Gulf region.

Source: APL