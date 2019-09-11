Asia-Latin America Market: New FCX rotation with broadened westbound coverage to Asia
APL is pleased to announce an enhancement of Falcon Express (FCX) to broaden its westbound coverage to Asia through the addition of a direct call from Ensenada to Yokohoma. With this enhancement, FCX offers competitive transit time from West Coast South America and Mexico to Japan – taking just 13 days from Ensenada to Yokohama. FCX will also facilitate shipments of frozen fish and seafood from Chile and Mexico to Japan.
New FCX Rotation
Xiamen – Shanghai – Qingdao – Busan – Ensenada – Manzanillo, MX – Callao – Lirquen – San Antonio – Manzanillo, MX – Ensenada – Yokohama – Shanghai – Xiamen
Effective Voyage
Xin Ou Zhou (0HC3WW1PL)
Ensenada ETA 29 September 2019
Yokohama ETA 12 October 2019
The APL Advantage
Weekly direct service between China, Korea and Mexico, West Coast South America
Fastest transit time from China and Korea to Ensenada; and North China to Peru and Chile
Competitive transit time from South Chile to Japan, China and Korea for frozen fish and seafood
Competitive transit time from Mexico and West Coast South America to Japan
Complete network coverage of Central America market with multiple feeder services connecting at Manzanillo, Mexico
