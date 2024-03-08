Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline crack steadies, naphtha rises

Asia’s gasoline market was steady on Friday as big draws in U.S. and Singapore inventories this week offset a 5% rise in European stocks.

The crack traded at $11.66 per barrel over Brent crude. A flurry of trades at the deals window also supported the crack.

“As refinery runs recover in the U.S., the sizeable 4.5 million-barrels gasoline draw this week has reversed the bearish gasoline inventories stocks position seen in mid-February,” analysts at consultancy FGE said in a note.

Stocks plummeted below the five-year average 2015-2019 range, while implied demand went up, they added.

The naphtha crack, on the other hand, rose by about $3 to $94.82 per metric ton over Brent crude on Friday.

INVENTORIES

Gasoline stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) trading hub rose 5% to 1.24 million tons in the week to March 7, driven by a slowdown in exports to the United States and more naphtha entering the gasoline blending pool, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

Naphtha stocks fell to 358,000 tons in the week from 460,000 tons in the prior week.

NEWS

– Oil prices rose on Friday, driven by growing demand in the world’s biggest consumers, the United States and China, while the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a positive signal on the possibility of rate cuts.

– The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has set the April official selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Murban crude at $80.99 per barrel, it said on Friday, up from March’s OSP of $79.06.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

Three gasoline trades, one naphtha deal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)