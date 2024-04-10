Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline little changed, naphtha activity turns cautious

Asian gasoline prices GL92-SIN were little changed, tracking movements in other global markets and overall thinner open-market activity ahead of some regional holidays.

More May discussions should emerge in the coming days as key refiners in northeast Asia will soon be starting their spot sales.

Meanwhile, refining margins fell slightly to around $11.14.

The market remained mixed on how China export volumes would pan out for April loading given thin commercial inventories, though export margins could still be a push factor for the country’s majors to send their cargoes outside home.

April loading estimates were still within 500,000-700,000 metric tons, according to three sources’ expectations.

Meanwhile, exports to the West for April could still drive prices with at least two or three cargoes fixed so far from northeast Asia either to the US West Coast or Mexico’s West Coast, shipbroking data showed.

Naphtha markets on the other hand remained thinly discussed as some buyers remained on the fence over their forward purchases and as worries of ample supplies prevailed.

Refining margins NAF-SIN-CRK slipped to around $33 per ton.

A handful of buyers said they could still get offers quickly if they still needed H2 May or June arrival parcels at lower than premiums of $10 linked to cost & freight Japan prices.

However, exports could be slightly curtailed by lower volumes from the Middle East with some reverse arbitrage flows to Europe also expected, LSEG Oil Research said in a client eport.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

– No deal for naphtha, one gasoline deal.

NEWS

– Mexico’s state energy company, Pemex, is planning to cut at least 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude exports in May, leaving customers in the United States, Europe and Asia with a third less supply, two sources said.

– Oil prices rose on Tuesday after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza amid concerns the lingering conflict could potentially disrupt supply from the key Middle East producing region.

– Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co, China’s newest mega refiner, has received a crude oil import quota of 8.3 million metric tons for 2024, a company official said on Tuesday.

INVENTORIES

– U.S. crude stockpiles were seen rising last week, while product inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Vijay Kishore)