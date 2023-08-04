Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline margin eases after Singapore stocks rise

Asia’s gasoline and naphtha refining profit margin fell on Thursday after key inventories at the Singapore trading hub rose to a five-week high.

The price of 92-octane grade of gasoline fell to $96 a barrel over Brent crude, dragging the crack to $13.35 a barrel on Thursday. GL92-SIN-CRK

The second-half September naphtha price dropped by $22 to $638.25 per ton, and the refining margin fell by $2.50 to $18.38 a ton over Brent crude. NAF-SIN, NAF-SIN-CRK

At the physical window, there were no trades for naphtha for a fourth straight session. Energy trader Unipec bought 50,000 barrels of benchmark-grade of gasoline. O/AS

Meanwhile, South Korean GS Caltex offered 92-octane grade of fuel for early September delivery in a tender that closed on Wednesday with same-day validity, market sources said. PetroChina was also heard to have offered 30,000 tons of gasoline for Aug. 30-Sept. 2 loading, they added.

INVENTORIES

Singapore light distillate stocks rose by 229,000 barrels to 13.745 million barrels in the week to Aug. 2, Enterprise Singapore data showed. O/SING1

U.S. gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 219.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll of a 1.3-million-barrel drop.​

NEWS

– China approved more than 50 gigawatts (GW) of new coal power in the first half of 2023, research by environment group Greenpeace showed, with the world’s top carbon polluter focused on energy security rather than cutting fossil fuel consumption.

– Independent U.S. refiner Phillips 66 plans to run its refineries in the mid-90% range of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter of 2023, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Mitchell said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)