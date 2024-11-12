Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline margins dip; MRPL offers Dec-loading reformate

Asia’s gasoline margins dipped on Monday, which saw 500,000 barrels of the benchmark grade of octane exchanging hands at the closing window.

The crack dipped to $4.46 per barrel over Brent crude from $4.62 on Friday.

In tenders, Mangalore’s MRPL was offering 75,000 metric tons of reformate for the loading period of Dec. 1-2, the company website listed. The tender closes on Nov. 12.

In naphtha, the margins inched down to $101.20 per metric ton over Brent crude, down $0.20 from Friday.

NEWS

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as the threat of supply disruptions from a U.S. storm eased and after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil supply to China is set to fall to about 36.5 million barrels in December, trade sources said on Monday, on weak demand from the world’s largest importer.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

Nine gasoline deals and one naphtha trade.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Haridas; Editing by Shreya Biswas)