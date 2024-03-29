Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack declines 11% from last week on slow demand

Asia’s naphtha market fell about 11% this week, hurt by tepid prompt demand and rising stocks at key trading hubs, market participants said.

The crack fell by about $4 to $72.45 per metric ton over Brent crude on Thursday, while the price for first-half May naphtha rose by about $2 to $720 per ton in a steady backwardation of $13 a ton.

Persisting poor demand from petrochemical units and a recent spike in naphtha prices weighed on the crack this week, traders said.

Singapore markets closed early on Thursday on account of a public holiday on Friday.

At the deals window, there were no trades for naphtha, while 100,000 barrels of benchmark-grade of gasoline changed hands.

The gasoline refining profit margin slipped to $13.46 per barrel over Brent crude on Thursday.

NEWS

– India’s Haldia Petrochemicals is looking to source feedstock naphtha from domestic refiners to shield itself from volatile shipping costs triggered by ship attacks in the Red Sea, the company’s CEO said.

– Russia has increased gasoline imports from neighbouring Belarus in March to tackle the risk of shortages in its domestic market because of unscheduled repairs at Russian refineries after drone attacks, four industry and trade sources said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Varun H K)