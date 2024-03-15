Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack falls after crude rises

Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin declined on Thursday after prices of the product rose in tandem with a strength in crude oil benchmarks.

The crack slipped by about $3 to $102.75 per metric ton over Brent crude in backwadation of $16 per ton. The price of second-half April naphtha continued to rally and rose by $13.50 to $735 per ton.

At the deals window, energy trader Trafigura bought 25,000 tons of naphtha for first-half May loading at $727 per ton, market participants said.

Meanwhile, Singapore light distillate inventories rose by about one million barrels to a two-week high of 15.8 million barrels in the week to March 13, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

NEWS

– U.S. motorists are likely to see gasoline prices turn sharply higher in the coming weeks as major refinery outages have cut supplies ahead of a seasonal jump in demand, analysts said.

– Oil prices extended gains on Thursday, as investors digested the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, in which it made an upward revision to demand growth forecasts and cut its projection for non-OPEC supply in 2024.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

One naphtha trade, no gasoline deals.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)