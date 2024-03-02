Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack falls on poor demand, hopes of high supplies

Asia’s naphtha markets kicked off the month in losses amid tepid demand from petrochemical facilities and hopes of a rise in supplies in March.

The crack fell by about $7 to $81.74 per metric ton over Brent crude on Friday after posting a loss of about 3.4% in February.

A rise in prices of naphtha in tandem with strength in crude oil benchmarks also dented demand, market sources said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco has left official selling prices (OSPs) for alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged in March, traders said.

Aramco’s March OSP for propane was stable at $630 per metric ton and for butane was $640 per ton.

NEWS

U.S. gasoline demand fell in December. Product supplied of finished motor gasoline stood at 8.84 million bpd in December, compared with 8.85 million bpd in November, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

– Oil prices rose on Friday and were heading for weekly gains, as markets awaited an OPEC+ decision on supply agreements for the second quarter while weighing fresh U.S. and Chinese economic data.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

No trades.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)