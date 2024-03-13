Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha crack rises, Fujairah stocks fall

Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin rose on Wednesday after inventories at the Fujairah commercial hub declined to a three-week low, although preference for cheaper alternative feedstock propane capped the gains, traders and analysts said.

The crack rose by about $5 to $106.05 per metric ton over Brent crude in backwardation of $15.50 per ton. The price of second-half April naphtha remained strong at $721.50 per ton, LSEG data showed.

At the deals window, 25,000 tons of first-half May naphtha changed hands at about $714 per ton, market participants said.

Meanwhile, South Korean authorities are investigating imports of naphtha, looking into whether supply from Russia was being mislabelled as fuel from elsewhere, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.

– Oil producer group OPEC said on Wednesday it was encouraged by a commentary from the International Energy Agency (IEA) which underscores the importance of oil security, while the two remain far apart on the demand outlook.

– Ukraine launched a sweeping drone attack on Russian regions on Wednesday, causing a fire at Rosneft’s biggest oil refinery in what President Vladimir Putin said was an attempt to disrupt Russia’s presidential election.

Two gasoline trades, one naphtha deals.

