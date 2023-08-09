Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margin extends gains, gasoline little changed

Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin rose for a second straight session this week and the backwardation in the markets widened slightly by 25 cents.

The crack gained around $6 at $24.65 per metric ton over Brent crude on Tuesday. The second-half September naphtha price traded $4.75 higher than the following month.

At the physical window, there were no trades for both the products. Singapore markets closed early on account of a public holiday on Wednesday.

The gasoline crack was steady at $12.72 a barrel over Brent crude and the sentiment remained positive on tight supply fundamentals amid firm demand, market participants said.

Lower inventories across the globe also contributed to strength in gasoline markets. According to estimates by energy consultancy FGE, total U.S. gasoline inventories are now 9.8 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average and 6.2 million barrels below last year’s levels.

Light distillate stocks also fell sharply in Japan last week by 1.2 million barrels due to lower imports.

NEWS

– China’s crude oil imports in July fell 18.8% from the previous month to the lowest daily rate since January, customs data showed on Tuesday, as major exporters cut back overseas shipments and domestic stocks continued to build.

– India’s fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 1.9% year-on-year in July to about 18.09 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

No trades.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Sonia Cheema)