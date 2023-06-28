Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha margin up, markets return to backwardation
Asia’s naphtha refining profit margin rose slightly on Tuesday but continued to trade deep in the negative amid poor demand fundamentals from petrochemical units.
The crack rose by $2.35 to minus $50.03 a metric ton over Brent crude. Markets flipped to backwardation on Monday, with the first-half August naphtha trading $1.50 higher than the following month.
On the supply side, Russian naphtha arrivals into Asia soared to an over one-year high of 800,000 mt this month, while shipments from the Mediterranean nearly doubled month-on-month to 500,000-600,000 mt, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.
Demand for naphtha could get some relief as more South Korean crackers come online after a turnaround in June and July.
“Nevertheless, the upside will likely be capped due to the prevailing sluggish run rates, while ethylene-naphtha margins may remain squeezed as petrochemical prices could potentially soften further on the back of rising downstream supplies,” Refinitiv Oil Research said in a note.
NEWS
– Oil prices slipped on Tuesday ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season, with the Brent benchmark’s price structure indicating bulls are retreating.
– Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina said late on Monday it plans to develop battery packs for electric motorcycles with Electrum, a firm that aims to put millions of electric two-wheelers on the roads of the Southeast Asian country.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; editing by Eileen Soreng)