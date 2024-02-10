Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Naphtha prices surge on supply disruption worries

Asia’s naphtha prices surged for a fourth straight session on Friday on the back of supply disruption fears due to geopolitical tensions, market sources said.

The crack, however, declined by about $5 to $89.74 per metric ton over Brent crude in backwardation structure of $13.50 per ton, reflecting the rise in oil prices. The second-half March naphtha price jumped by $11 to $701.50 per ton on Friday.

Singapore markets closed early on Friday on account of a public holiday on Monday.

At the deals window, energy trader BP bought 25,000 tons of naphtha at $688 per ton, market players said.

In gasoline markets, the crack continued to rally as a spate of refinery outages in Japan this week tightened the supply outlook, against the backdrop of lower Chinese exports on hopes of high local demand during the Lunar New Year holidays.

NEWS

– A fire broke out at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region and was extinguished in about two hours, regional authorities said on Friday, but gave no details of what caused the fire or its impact on the refinery’s output.

– Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will introduce enhanced testing parameters for marine fuel delivered for bunkering at Singapore, to reduce the occurrence of bunkering contaminated fuels, it said in a circular notice this week.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

Three gasoline trades, one naphtha deal.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)